General Soleimani’s popularity rooted in his righteousness: Senior Cleric

Speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani, Iraq’s Abu Mahdi, and eight other military men by the US terrorists, Ayatollah Ahmad Khorasani said in Sharif Abad, located in eastern Tehran, that despite the enmity of the World Arrogance, the insightful people of Iran will powerfully pave the path of esteem and honor.

Ayatollah Khorasani said that the people of Iran have over the past 40 years proved that they stand against excessive demand of the Arrogance to their last breath.

He added General Soleimani remained steady in the path of growth and development of the Resistance.

Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on 3rd of January 2020 on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

As a result of the White House's terrorist act, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on the morning of January 8, 2020.

Following the rocket attacks, the Pentagon announced in several stages and gradually that 110 American troops present at the Ain al-Assad base were injured and under treatment.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish