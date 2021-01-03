COVID-19 kills 102 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 102 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 55,540.

Some 5,960 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 497 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,013,018 patients out of a total of 1,243,434 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,953 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 7,777,488 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Second lockdown ushered in by Iranian Government has proved successful by dramatic fall in deaths caused by COVID-19 pandemic compared to last month.

The Government declared restrictions for traffic inside and between the cities with effective outcome in national campaign against the deadly pandemic.

