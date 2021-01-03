Lebanese Hezbollah: Resistance to follow Gen. Soleimani strategies

Speaking in an interview with Lebanese media 'Al-Manar', Qaouk said that General Soleimani played major role in creating Iran's missile system which is now regarded as a great deterrence to thwart menaces posed by the Israeli occupying regime.

General Soleimani and Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had brotherly relationship, he said.

General Soleimani and Imad Mughniyeh were a united team to reinforce Resistance Movement capabilities, he added.

General Soleimani shared experiences of Iran to Lebanon and Palestine and it changed all equations in the region, he added.

General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, which falls on today according to the Iranian calendar.

