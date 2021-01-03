IRGC spox: Gen. Soleimani thwarted US plot to disintegrate states of region

Speaking in a meeting to commemorate anniversary of General Soleimani's martyrdom, Shrif said that formation of a powerful Islamic force for the first time in 200 years helped Muslims fight united against a common enemy.

The US officials did not expect General Soleimani to become a national hero and tried for 10 years to tarnish his image.

General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, which falls on today according to the Iranian calendar.

General Soleimani is considered the great champion of defeating the global arrogance for the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah (the Muslim world).

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish