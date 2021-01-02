Genral Soleimani depicted path of resistance: MP

Ali-Asghar Annabestani said General Soleimani proved that resistance is the only path to honor and that compromise with the bullying power will get the country nowhere.

General Soleimani was a symbol of altruism, kindness, bravery, resistance, intellect, and piety, Annabestani said, adding that he was a hero of the Islamic World who devoted his life to the people of Iran.

He was the hero of victory over Arrogance and despite all the money spent by the US in the region, he did not let them achieve any of their mischievous goals.

Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on 3rd of January 2020 on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

As a result of the White House's terrorist act, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on the morning of January 8, 2020.

Following the rocket attacks, the Pentagon announced in several stages and gradually that 110 American troops present at the Ain al-Assad base were injured and under treatment.

