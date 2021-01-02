VP: Gen. Soleimani manifestation of Iranian commanders' valor

General Soleimani stood up to the ISIS terrorist group heading to Baghdad and helped the Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) to be organized, Ohadi noted.

What is significant is that he should be emulated as a school of thought not just as an ordinary individual, he underscored.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

