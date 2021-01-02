Jan 2, 2021, 7:43 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84171105
0 Persons

Tags

VP: Gen. Soleimani manifestation of Iranian commanders' valor

VP: Gen. Soleimani manifestation of Iranian commanders' valor

Tehran, Jan 2, IRNA- Iran's vice-president and Head of Foundation of Martyrs and War Veterans' Affairs Saeed Ohadi on Saturday said that Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was the clear manifestation of all commanders' valor in the war against the enemies of Islam.

General Soleimani stood up to the ISIS terrorist group heading to Baghdad and helped the Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) to be organized, Ohadi noted.

What is significant is that he should be emulated as a school of thought not just as an ordinary individual, he underscored.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 10 =