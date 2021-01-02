Iraq doesn’t support any measure against Iran: Envoy

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Abdullah underlined that Iraq will never back any anti-Iran moves.

As brotherly and neighboring states, both sides enjoy very good relations, he underlined.

Abdullah wished Iran accomplishment and happiness in all areas.

Iraqi ambassador also expressed condolences on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

