US violates Iraq's sovereignty by assassination of Soleimani, Abu Mahdi: Iraqi cleric

Saying that General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi’s martyrdom is still aching hearts, Hakim said the two heroes had an impressive and epic role in fighting terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion of the anniversary of the tragic event, he said the incident should be used to unite religions and ethnicities to fight seditions and dangers.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) – known as the Hashd al-Shaabi – Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on 3rd of January 2020 on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

As a result of the White House's terrorist act, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on the morning of January 8, 2020.

Following the rocket attacks, the Pentagon announced in several stages and gradually that 110 American troops present at the Ain al-Assad base were injured and under treatment.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish