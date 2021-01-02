Jan 2, 2021, 2:29 PM
Some 101 more Iranians die from COVID-19

Tehran, Jan 2, IRNA - Some 101 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 55,438, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday.

Some 6,045 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some  693 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,004,326  patients out of a total of 1,237,474 infected have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals so far.

Some 4,981 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated at hospitals intensive care units, the spokeswoman added.

She added that 7,723,377 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Second lockdown ushered in by Iranian Government has proved successful by dramatic fall in deaths caused by COVID-19 pandemic compared to last month.

The Government declared restrictions for traffic inside and between the cities with effective outcome in national campaign against the deadly pandemic.

