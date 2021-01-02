Iran contains 3rd wave of COVID-19 faster than expected: Pres. Rouhani

Addressing a meeting of the national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus disease, the president expressed gratitude to the Iranian nation for their attempt to observe health protocols amid holding ceremonies on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (daughter of Prophet Muhammad) and the martyrdom anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani in recent days.

Pointing to the important role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in expressing guidelines for the pandemic, he added that the Supreme Leader underlined the need for respecting health protocols based on religious and legal considerations.

The chief executive, however, noted that the whole country instead of four cities are experiencing an appropriate situation in terms of the coronavirus spread.

He further warned about a new wave of the spread of the coronavirus disease in the next two months of the winter, urging people to observe all protocols when they are at family gatherings or using public transportation vehicles.

