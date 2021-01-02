Iran writes to IAEA about 20% fuel production

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the remarks while speaking about start of producing 20-percent fuel.

The AEOI should follow Parliament's approval; he said, though in the meantime, the Government has issued guidelines about its implementation.

The AEOI will await necessary orders by President Hassan Rouhani to take due measure, Salehi underlined.

Iran should change uranium gas capsule under the IAEA supervision in the near future, and Iranian Agency is waiting for President's order, he noted.

Describing his team as soldiers of the Islamic system, the AEOI head said his organization will start its work as soon as it receives the order.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi talked of General Soleimani and his comrades, describing them as great models that should be introduced to the nation and next generations.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - separately leaving Baghdad airport in two motorcades were targeted in a US terrorist attack in January, 2020.

Referring to his memories about Lt General Soleimani, Salehi said the martyred IRGC commander was the one who could predict developments in Arab states including Egypt, Libya, Tunisia and Syria in particular.

He further highlighted General Soleimani's effective role in helping Syria in its difficult days when it was facing global attack.

At the first martyrdom anniversary of Gen.Soleimani, different programs and ceremonies are underway nationwide.

In a related development, spokesman for headquarters in charge of organizing the first anniversary of assassination of General Soleimani, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said at a TV program on December 30 that Iran has prepared documents to issue criminal indictment against assassins of Gen Soleimani.

