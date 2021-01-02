Iran third-generation COVID-19 vaccine to undergo human trial

"This technological product" is on its animal test and has achieved good successes, Dr Hassan Abolqasemi told IRNA.

Vaccines with new composition known as pathogens are manufactured upon the inactivated vaccine or killed vaccine, Abolqasemi noted.

In a related development, Imam Khomeini's Order Executive Office conducted human trial of COVID-19 vaccine on December 29 by injecting the vaccine to the first volunteer at the first phase.

The World Health Organization spokesperson reacted to human trial of the Iranian domestic vaccine to combat COVID-19 vaccine by saying, "WHO welcomes all vaccine development programs around the world."

Tarik Jasarevic told IRNA in a written statement that "this is a proof of concept, the demonstration that we can indeed develop vaccines to fight this infection, that we have tools that will help us end the pandemic."

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish