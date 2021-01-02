Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 2

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: Iran, regional peoples will avenge assassination of General Soleimani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Iranian people and other peoples in the region will never forget the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and will avenge it in due time.

January 3 marks the first anniversary of the US assassination of General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). He was Iran’s lead military advisor helping Iraq and Syria defeat terrorists, chiefly Daesh.

Soleimani was targeted in a US drone strike in Baghdad during an official visit. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, was also killed along with other companions when their convoy was hit.

--Iranian dam comes on line to transfer water to Lake Urmia

A major dam came on line on northwestern Iran as part of government’s efforts to revive Lake Urmia, an endangered UNESCO biosphere reserve where water level has increased in recent years to prevent an environmental catastrophe in one of Iran’s most populous and economically vibrant regions.

President Hassan Rouhani ordered the launch of Kani Sib Dam on Thursday as he virtually supervised an official ceremony to inaugurate the dam in the Kurdish-dominated region of Piranshahr near the border with Iraq.

-- Iran, Iraq owe booming trade ties to Soleimani: Businessman

A major Iranian businessman said Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was key to growing trade relations between Iran and Iraq, saying if it was not for the strategic thinking of the assassinated general, the two neighboring countries would have never been able to expand economic ties to the current level.

“General Soleimani had a major role in raising the number of trade crossings as well as in Iran’s energy exports to Iraq,” said Hamid Hosseini, a former chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Ayatollah Mesbah-Yazdi Passes Away

Prominent Iranian cleric Ayatollah Muhammad-Taqi Mesbah-Yazdi passed away at the age of 86 on Friday, local news agencies reported.

He had been hospitalized since Saturday on the advice of doctors due to a gastrointestinal illness.

The cleric, a philosopher and political theorist, was a member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom.

He also served as a member of the Assembly of Experts — the body responsible for electing and monitoring the performance of the Leader — and the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution.

He played a major part in the uprising — led by late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini — that overthrew the U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979.

-- Ulyanov: Iran Informs IAEA of 20% Enrichment Plan

Iran has told the UN nuclear agency it intends to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, a level it achieved before its 2015 deal with major powers and higher than the 4.5% it has recently been enriching up to, Russia’s ambassador to the agency said.

"#IAEA DG reported to the (IAEA) Board of Governors ... about intention of #Tehran to start enrichment op to 20%,” Russian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter on Friday, referring to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

-- IRGC Chief: Iran Fully Ready for Any Scenario

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday warned the United States against any provocative moves in the Persian Gulf, emphasizing that the Islam Republic stands fully prepared for any possible scenario.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the assassination of top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, Major General Hussein Salami said Pentagon’s recent decision to ramp up its military presence and activities in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is because of the mistake it made last year.

Salami noted that the assassination of Gen. Soleimani along with his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their other anti-terror associates bred passionate hatred among Muslims toward the United States.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Rouhani: Enemy was harmed by ‘ill-considered’ Soleimani assassination

President Hassan Rouhani says the enemy was harmed by its “ill-considered” move of brutally assassinating Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani last year.

“The enemy was definitely harmed by the ill-considered move of brutally assassinating [Soleimani] and it should rest assured that the people and youth of Iran and the region will continue to move on the path of resistance and independence of the region, even more resilient and hopeful,” Rouhani said on Thursday.

--Iran-EAEU trade reaches $1.4b in 8 months

The value of non-oil trade between Iran and the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached $1.4 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19-November 20, 2020), data released by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) showed.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran exported 1.8 million tons of commodities worth $639 million to the EAEU members in the period under review, registering a 20 percent fall in terms of weight and a six-percent decline in terms of value. Trade with Eurasia accounted for 2.8 percent of the country’s total non-oil trade in the mentioned period.

-- Tehran sports complex, cathedral named national heritage

Shahid Shiroudi Sports Complex (formerly known as Amjadiyeh Stadium), and Saint Sarkis Cathedral along with seven other sites and monuments scattered across Tehran have been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts declared the inscriptions in separate letters to Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey, the governor-general of Tehran province.

Entrees to the prestigious list also include a restaurant, mansion, public bathhouse, and a bank building in a bid to receive more protection than ever before.

Completed in 1942, the stadium has played host to many sporting, cultural, and national events as well as political meetings. Ever since Iran national football team was formed, they played their home matches in Amjadieh stadium before Azadi Stadium was constructed.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish