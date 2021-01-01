Official rejects COVID19 vaccine shipment transfer from S. Korea to Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam said a foreign media claimed that Fars Air Qeshm cargo plane has transferred first coronavirus vaccine consignment purchased by Red Crescent Society from South Korea to Iran.

The media had claimed that a Boeing 747 wide-body airliner and cargo aircraft of Fars Air Qeshm belonging to Mahan Air left Mehrabad for Incheon International Airport on Thursday to transfer the first COVID19 vaccine consignment purchased by Iranian Red Crescent Society, he added.

Earlier, Head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Karim Hemmati said it is planning to take delivery of a batch of 150,000 coronavirus vaccines produced by Pfizer Inc.

The Pfizer vaccines have been donated by a charity group of Iranian people living abroad, he noted.

He said that the donation has been made in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

The country needs some 19 to 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, one million of which will be imported by the Red Crescent Society, the official said.

“We will make every effort to import the one million coronavirus vaccines from reputable sources,” he said, adding that the vaccines will come from one of the East Asian countries, but will definitely be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

