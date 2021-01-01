FM spox terms cowardice in assassinating foreign leaders as US-Israeli trademark

"Cowardice in assassinating foreign leaders is a US-Israeli trademark; NOT Iranian," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"@WashTimes should know better than to publish #FakeNews & spread anti-Iran bigotry -even though it has featured PAID content by the outlaw MeK terrorist cult. Your readers deserve better!," he added.

Earlier, Deputy for the Iranian President's Office for Communications and Information Affairs Alireza Moezzi quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying that the political life US President Donald Trump will be over soon.

Rouhani, in a speech on Thursday, likened his US counterpart Donald Trump to former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and said "history will remember him as a "man without dignity".

Rouhani indicated that Saddam imposed a war on Iran for 8 years, but then he fell and left, adding: "Trump also imposed an economic war on us for 3 years, and his political life will end in the coming weeks as well, and history will remember him as a person without dignity."

9376**2050

