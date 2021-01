Araghchi expressed hope for solving all issues with regard to implementing the document.

He referred to both sides’ good-will, saying Iran and Afghanistan will have clear future in all-out cooperation by respecting constitution and sovereignty.

Earlier, Araghchi reiterated that comprehensive strategic document draws prospect of Iran-Afghanistan long-term relations, focuses on principles and plays major role in reinforcing relations.

