COVID-19 kills 114 more people in Iran

Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA - Some 114 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 55,337, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday.

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 114 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 55,337.

Some 6,286 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 803 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 995,570 patients out of a total of 1,231,429 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,013 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 7,670,268 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

