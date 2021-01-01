COVID-19 kills 114 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 114 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 55,337.

Some 6,286 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 803 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 995,570 patients out of a total of 1,231,429 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,013 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 7,670,268 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish