Physical, economic terrorism bring bad fortune for Trump

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the US cut off the Iranian general’s hand; so, the Americans’ military presence in the region should be ended, because their military presence means that the Iranians have not yet taken the final revenge for the heinous assassination.

Rouhani also mentioned that after Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the White House, the upcoming US administration would stop the maximum pressure on Iran, adding that Iranian officials are working round the clock to follow up the guidelines of the Supreme Leader on neutralizing the economic sanctions.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal with six world powers - namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China. The UN Security Council endorsed the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under Resolution 2231.

However, the Islamic Republic complied with its commitments under the agreement in order to get rid of nuclear-related sanctions, but the United States refused to do the same in turn and even avoided other signatories to the accord to abide by their promises.

The Trump administration also withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, but the “economic terrorism” and the maximum pressure could not bear fruit for the United States, because the Iranian people supported their government.

