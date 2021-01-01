IRGC commander: Iran ready to properly react to every scenario

He made the remarks while talking to reporters at the sideline of a ceremony for commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani here on Friday.

A ceremony was held in Tehran University on Friday morning to mark the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the late commander of the Quds forces Gen. Soleimani who was assassinated by the US forces in Baghdad.

General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, which falls on today according to the Iranian calendar.

Regarding the recent movements of the enemies in the region, he said: "We believe that these movements reflect the consequences of last year's mistake of the Americans in martyring the great commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes and his allies, which has created a strong hatred among the youth of the Islamic world." Is.

He continued: "This intense hatred, like a nightmare, always afflicts Americans, and they take a series of steps to escape this dangerous nightmare they feel." In any case, we are ready for any reaction.

He stressed: "Iran has no worries and we are ready to defend our independence, vital interests and the achievements of our great revolution, and we have made this readiness over the past 41 years."

Sardar Salami pointed out: Today, we have no problems, worries and concerns to face any power. We will have our final career on the battlefield with our enemies.

Emphasizing the continuation of the path of the martyrs of the resistance, especially General Qassem Soleimani, Sardar Salami said: "The youth of the Islamic world today to expel the Americans from the region and defeat the Zionists, both to avenge the blood of the martyrs and to liberate Muslims from political domination." , The economic and cultural world of the West is more determined than ever with the focus and wickedness of Americans.

Emphasizing that after the martyrdom of Sardar Soleimani, the resistance is going on and nothing has stopped, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief said: And countless Sulaymaniyahs have grown in the Islamic world and the power of the Islamic world is increasing; In this situation, the enemies must think about themselves and leave the area.

Asked about the continuation of the path of hard revenge that has begun and will continue in the region, he said: "Hard revenge is not a point but a path. That is, those who were involved in these testimonies will not be calm. But time, place, and quality are subject to certain conditions that will arise, and we will create those conditions, God willing.

Sardar Salami continued: "But the path of hard revenge is the path of the collapse of the Zionist regime and the collapse of American political domination over the region and the expulsion of the United States from the region and giving the fate of Muslims into their own hands." The great dignity of the Muslims must be preserved and this hard revenge must be taken as a way and a path.

Asked if the enemies had recently pretended to be in military formation, the IRGC commander-in-chief said: "It does not matter what they decide, but our decision is important." We have decided to stand against every small and big enemy with all our strength, capacity and strength, and victory is certain for us because we know both the enemy and ourselves. We are determined to defeat the enemy and, as Sardar Soleimani said, we are all men of the field. If the enemy wishes to defeat, enter the field and we are present in the field.

The first anniversary of the martyrdom of the National Commander of Iran Haj Ghasem Soleimani and his comrades was held in the presence of a group of foreign guests at the University of Tehran.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish