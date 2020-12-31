Assassination of Gen. Soleimani testament to US destructive role in region

Referring to the US regime's vicious act of terrorism in martyring Iran's anti-terror commander, the statement stressed that it is a testament to Washington's destructive role in creating instability in the region.

Martyr Soleimani was not only a national hero of Iran, but he was also a savior to many of the oppressed nations in the region, it added.

The statement noted that from the perspective of friends and foes, it is obvious that if General Soleimani and his comrades had not resisted the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS), the whole region would have been raided by the ISIS.

The Islamic Republic of Iran regards the martyrdom of General Soleimani, a clear violation of internationally recognized laws and standards, as a crime against humanity and an act of terrorism.

The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be immune, and the Iranian people will never forgive them, and they will be tried one day, it further noted.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

