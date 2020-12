“Instead of fighting Covid in US, @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

“Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war,” the top Iranian diplomat warned.

“Iran doesn't seek war, but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests,” Zarif underscored.

3266**2050

