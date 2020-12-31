Iran Army issues statement on 1st anniversary of Gen. Soleimani assassination

The martyrdom of General Soleimani will not benefit the terrorists, while these crimes will accelerate the process of defeat and destruction of the United States, the statement read.

Pointing to the failure of the US maximum pressure strategy against the nation of Iran over the past few years, the statement added that the United States tried to stabilize its position in the region by terrorist acts and assassinations, unaware that by assassinating General Soleimani, they would face the new zealous defenders like Soleimani, and they would force international terrorists to flee the region.

In the statement, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran declared that it is ready to protect the holy Islamic System with power under the command of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and continue the path of martyrs, especially the martyrs of the Resistance.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

