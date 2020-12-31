Iran condemns Aden airport attack in Yemen

Sympathizing with the families of the victims of the incident at Aden airport in Yemen, Khatibzadeh said that the continuation of foreign aggression and occupation on Yemen has become the main cause of instability, lack of law, and endangered Yemen's territorial integrity.

These sorts of violent measures and killing of civilians are the result of the viewpoint of Yemen’s occupiers who have, under the name of a self-made coalition, ruined Yemen, leading to the continuation of the most disastrous humanitarian crisis in the country with a belligerent and separatist perspective, he added.

Condemning the aggressive and belligerent actions of the aggressors, Khatibzadeh highlighted that the solution for the problem lies in dialogue and negotiation.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran once again calls on all parties to return to political talks and end the futile aggression

