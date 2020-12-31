COVID-19 kills 128 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 128 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 55,223.

Some 6,390 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 702 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 988,833 patients out of a total of 1,225,142 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,039 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Iranian Government registered successful campaigns against the spread of COVID-19 by imposing the second lockdown.

The Government declared restrictions for traffic inside the cities and banned travel between the cities with effective outcomes in national campaigns against the deadly pandemic.

Iran initiated a human trial of domestic COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, a landmark event in the face of US sanctions and maximum pressure.

The US sanctions against the Central Bank of Iran created obstacles in the way of banking transactions to open up Letters of Credit (LCs) to buy medical and emergency supplies amid the corona pandemic.

