President urges restrictions on borders for arrival of new virus

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with heads of national anti-coronavirus committees.

At the meeting, separate reports on preemptive measure against the deadly virus were presented.

Further, the President stressed the need to fully implement the anti-coronavirus plans in order to reach a stable situation across the country.

The second lockdown served to contain COVID-19 pandemic with dramatic fall in death toll compared to last month.

Iranian Government ushered in successful campaign against spread of COVID-19 by imposing the second lockdown.

The Government declared restrictions for traffic inside the cities and banned travel between the cities with effective outcome in national campaign against the deadly pandemic.

Iran initiated human trial of domestic COVID=19 vaccines on Tuesday, a landmark event in the face of US sanctions and maximum pressure.

The US sanctions against Central Bank of Iran created obstacles in the way of banking transactions to open up Letters of Credit (LCs) to buy medical and emergency supplies amid corona pandemic.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish