Zarif invites world leaders to make peaceful, healthy New Year

"As we end a year of anguish, let us hope for new beginnings in the coming year, ending the insane era of contempt for law and multilateralism—a four-year one that caused so much bloodshed, terror & cruelty," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Let's join together to make 2021 a peaceful, healthy & Happy New Year," he added.

The last year of Donald Trump's presidency in the United States experienced the increase of disagreements between Washington and its European allies over a host of issues such as NATO, trade war, disputes at the UN Security Council as well as the US withdrawal from international agreements.

The Trump administration started with imposing maximum pressure on the North American countries and then on the Middle East, Iran and China.

The incumbent US Administration thought that it could gain the most achievements if they pursue the pressure campaign against other nations.

At the end of the current year, the US-EU relations reached the lowest level so far, which is a nightmare for most of the American politicians and the European states.

Observing the fact that the problem in the US policy-making does not come only from Donald Trump, the EU leaders have decided to strengthen their regional structure and tried to reduce their reliance on the United States. To this end, they follow up initiatives such as establishing some regional bodies based on the EU capacities in order to preserve the green continent's security, economy and interests.

This idea may not be reflected in US President Joe Biden's first years of tenure, but the experience of the Trump's administration would force the EU leaders to pursue a more conservative approach in dealing with Washington.

There is no doubt that the one-term President Trump left behind ominous heritage because of his controversial remarks, populist measures and withdrawal from international agreements.

The United States also failed to trigger the "snapback" mechanism of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement due to its withdrawal from the accord in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the nuclear deal.

The UN Security Council on August 25 dismissed attempts by the US to reinstate all UN sanctions against Iran.

The unprecedented international cooperation in dealing with US unilateralism shows that the international community is tired of US bullying.

