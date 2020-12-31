No expiry date for retaliation of heinous crime against Gen Soleimani

Baqeri made the remarks in a message on the eve of the first martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani (January 3).

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Lt General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

A day after the assassination of General Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

At his message, Baqeri said US should leave the West Asia region; this is inevitable, and all revolutionary youth across the region and the world will make double effort to achieve the end.

Baqeri stressed the need to follow Gen Soleimani's guidelines.

He further highlighted determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Muslim nations and freedom-seekers across the world advocating proportionate retaliation of the crime.

Iran's Armed Forces will continue following up the resistance ideology with strong motivation, he stressed.

Baqeri said that the late Soleimani could get the hearts of the Islamic Ummah closer and create coherence among them.

Gen Soleimani could strengthen Resistance front against the Zionist regime of Israel and destroyed the US hegemony clout, he added.

Earlier, spokesman for headquarters in charge of organizing the first anniversary of assassination of General Soleimani, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, had said at a TV program that Iran has prepared documents to issue criminal indictment against assassins of Lt Gen Soleimani.

Today, Iran could identify who was the leader of the attack, from which country the attack was carried out and who gave information about terrorist operation to the US, Amir-Abdollahian has noted.

