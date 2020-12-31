President says enemy will surely lose from brutal terror of Lt. Soleimani

The president made the remarks in a video-conference ceremony to inaugurate operation of 2,700 billion tomans worth power and drinking water development projects in four provinces.

President Hassan Rouhani said that assassination of former Qods Force commander Lt General Soleimani was a brutal terror from which the enemy will surely lose.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of development projects in four provinces, the President assured the enemies that Iranian and regional youth will continue with devotion to the Resistance path stronger than ever.

As long as the US forces are in the region, the region will not experience good days, President Rouhani said expressing hope that regional nations would "someday cut the foot of the aggressors and criminals."

Ceremony for operation of 2,700 billion tomans worth development projects in four provinces:

The projects got operational in West Azarbaijan Province and Ardebil Province in northwestern Iran, Isfahan, central Iran and the northern province of Mazandaran.

Kani Sib Dam is one of those projects in Piranshahr, West Azarbaijan, laying pipeline to convey water to Urmia Lake to help its survival.

Over the past several months, the government has inaugurated operation of a series of projects across the country in line with the guidelines of the Supreme Leader on "Surge in Production" for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish