Iran deplores silence against state terrorism

Last year, the US assassinated Lieutenant General Soleimani at Baghdad airport in a clear violation of international law. This is while he was invited by the Iraqi government and was a guest of the country, the statement said.

Assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani was a gift to terrorists in the region. He played a key role in the joint effort against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, and commanded the first army to come to the aid of the Iraqi government after the occupation of Mosul by the terrorist group, it noted.

Assassination of the Lieutenant General on Iraqi soil is not only a violation of international law but also an insult to the country's sovereignty, the statement said, noting that the move drew public outrage in Iraq, prompting the Iraqi parliament to pass a bill calling for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraq.

This is not the first time that Iran has been targeted by US terrorist acts. But what is regrettable is the silence of states that claim to be abiding by the international law, the statement said.

