Iran among 10 coronavirus producing countries

Seyyed Mohsen Dehnavi added in a televised speech on Wednesday night that this is a great honor that despite the cruel sanctions, Iran's healthcare system has managed to produce vaccine along with the developed countries in the world.

"We do not have any supervision over the production of foreign vaccines and we buy them according to the certificates issued for them, while the Iranian vaccine is produced with all necessary supervision," he said.

Making vaccine has a history of 100 years in Iran and World Health Organization has acknowledged Iran and Egypt among the countries producing vaccines, he said.

Noting that many countries in the world tried to produce coronavirus vaccine, but they did not succeed, Dehnavi said that Iran succeeded in producing this vaccine with the help of knowledge-based companies.

