Iranian lawyers, official experts ready to pursue assassination of Gen. Soleimani

Bahadori Jahromi made remarks at a press conference of the International Secretariat of Peace and Resistance on the subject of "legal demand for the assassination of Martyr Soleimani" on Wednesday.

He said that the painful event of the assassination of General Soleimani upset all Iranians, so it was necessary for all parts of the community to react appropriately to this heinous terror and do their duties, and take necessary measures in coordination to protect their rights, and prevent such incidents from happening again.

In this regard, the Center of Lawyers, Official Experts and Family Counselors of the Judiciary tried to be among the pioneers and announced that the society of lawyers of the center, including more than 30,000 lawyers and 14,000 official experts throughout the country, should take action to pursue this issue legally, he noted.

Referring to the activities of the International Secretariat of Peace and Resistance, he stated that the secretariat publicly and spontaneously pursues human rights activities and scientific festivals in the field of theoretical discussions.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

