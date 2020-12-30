Dec 30, 2020, 4:18 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84167693
0 Persons

Tags

Iran achieves remarkable success by homemade COVID-19 vaccine: Tatar scholar

Iran achieves remarkable success by homemade COVID-19 vaccine: Tatar scholar

Moscow, Dec 30, IRNA - Deputy Chairman of the Academy of Sciences of the Tatarstan Republic of Russia Vadim Khomenko said on Wednesday that Iran has achieved significant progress by making a human-tested coronavirus vaccine that will play a significant role in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Khomenko said that the Iranian homemade vaccine indicates Iran's great capability in the fields of pharmaceutical science and technologies.

Referring to Iran as the first country in the Middle East to domestically produce COVID-19 vaccine, he underscored that Iran is the scientific hub of this large region of the world.

Noting the beginning of the first phase of clinical trials of the Iranian COVID-19 vaccine, he said that he is confident that the next stages of these trials will be successfully processed, and Iranians will be vaccinated with the homemade coronavirus vaccine in thecountry.

The Iranian homemade COVID-19 vaccine was unveiled by injecting three people on Tuesday. 

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 5 =