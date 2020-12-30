Iran achieves remarkable success by homemade COVID-19 vaccine: Tatar scholar

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Khomenko said that the Iranian homemade vaccine indicates Iran's great capability in the fields of pharmaceutical science and technologies.

Referring to Iran as the first country in the Middle East to domestically produce COVID-19 vaccine, he underscored that Iran is the scientific hub of this large region of the world.

Noting the beginning of the first phase of clinical trials of the Iranian COVID-19 vaccine, he said that he is confident that the next stages of these trials will be successfully processed, and Iranians will be vaccinated with the homemade coronavirus vaccine in thecountry.

The Iranian homemade COVID-19 vaccine was unveiled by injecting three people on Tuesday.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish