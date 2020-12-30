Rouhani vows to cut US legs off region

“You cut the hand of our General and your legs will be cut off from the region,” the president said while speaking during a cabinet session.

The Iranian people reserve the right to take revenge of the blood of their General, Rouhani said.

“As long as you are present in this region, it means we have not taken the final revenge.”

The president’s comments come two days left to the end of 2020 and three days left to the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani.

Rouhani described Soleimani as a national hero and a source of honor for the Iranian nation and all the regional and Muslim nations.

Assassination of General Soleimani was actually a revenge from the Islamic Republic of Iran and from regional nations for their independence, he added.

Rouhani said that insecurity in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Afghanistan would serve the interest of no one except for the Zionist regime.

Iranian Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were assassinated in a drone attack on their motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

