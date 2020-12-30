Iran Embassy in Beijing exhibits collection of Persian music instruments

As soon as they arrived in China, the instruments were put on display at the Iranian Embassy in Beijing at Exhibit of "Taste of Music".

The exhibition of Iranian music instruments in China is the first of its kind.

China Radio International quoted an Iranian visitor of the exhibition as saying that music at some local areas in China is so close to Iranian music that the Chinese musicians play Iranian instruments and joint concerts can be organized.

I have never seen such a collection of 47 different models of Iranian music instruments together, the visitor said, adding that this could strengthen the cultural bonds between the two nations.

Some traditional Chinese music instruments are so close to Iranian instruments so that some of them are regarded as the Chinese equivalents of Iranian instruments.

