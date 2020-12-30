2020, year of escalating US-Europe tension

The whole tenure of Trump's presidency was marred by ups and downs in the United States' foreign policy, which led to its failures in different arenas and widespread challenges for the world.

The Trump administration started with imposing maximum pressure on the North American countries and then on the Middle East, Iran and China. The incumbent American politicians thought that they could gain the most achievements if they pursue the pressure campaign against other nations.

The administration could push Canada and Mexico to accept a new agreement, but the maximum pressure policy doomed to failure when it came to Europe, China and Iran.

Trump pulled out the US from 22 organizations and international or bilateral agreements during his tenure. Such a firebrand policy expanded the existing gap between the administration and the European states; so, the European officials made up their minds to divide their path from the US even on security and political issues.

At the end of the current year, the US-Europe relationship has reached to the least level so far, which is a nightmare for most of the American politicians and the European states.

Observing the fact that the problem in the US policy-making does not come only from Donald Trump, the Europeans have decided to strengthen their regional structure and tried to reduce their reliance on the United States. To this end, they follow up initiatives such as establishing some regional bodies based on the European capacities in order to preserve the green continent's security, economy and interests.

This idea may not be reflected in US President Joe Biden's first years of tenure, but the experience of the Trump's administration would force the Europeans to pursue a more conservative approach in dealing with Washington.

The European Union has proposed the issue of forming a European army, which was welcomed by Germany and France, who called for independence in security field.

Trump also insisted on imposing new customs tariffs on the US's trade partners, which led to a trade war and inflicted hundreds of millions of dollars on the world nations.

There is no doubt that the one-term President Trump left behind ominous heritage because of his controversial remarks, populist measures and withdrawal from international agreements.

The United States also failed to trigger the "snapback" mechanism within the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement due to its withdrawal from the accord in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the nuclear deal. The UNSC on August 25 dismissed attempts by the US to reinstate all UN sanctions against Iran.

The unprecedented international cooperation in dealing with US unilateralism shows that the international community is tired of US bullying.

