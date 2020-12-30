Iranian, German universities to exchange students

Ghazi Maghrebi said that applicants will receive two certificates from the Iranian and German universities.

He added that the course will be held in three models of "only in Iran", "partly in Iran and Germany" and "only in Germany".

Ghazi Maghrebi noted that Persian language is necessary for Iranian versions and for studying in Germany, the applicants should learn German language at least at B2 level.

He said that visa together with invitation will be issued from the German university and the student should pay for the ticket.

Tuition fees in Iran will be provided by the student or the sponsoring company, which may be Iranian or a representative of a German company in Iran.

