Sunni cleric says Gen Soleimani symbol of security

Despite what the enemies thought, assassination of Gen Soleimani kept him alive in history and further strengthened great unity among millions of Iranians and the Islamic Ummah, Hajj Akhund Amangaldi Hanafi told IRNA in an interview on Wednesday.

Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Lt General Soleimani was assassinated by the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

A day after the assassination, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

Gen Soleimani did reveal the arrogant power's sinister plans, but also strengthened unity and solidarity among Muslims worldwide, the cleric noted.

Enemies of the Islamic Republic have always resorted to assassinate national personalities in order to damage the body of the Revolution, he added.

Although the global front of Resistance to terrorism lost a prominent person, it achieved something invaluable because the fight against terrorism became broader afterwards, the cleric said.

Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri had said bravery and presence of late Lt General Qasem Soleimani and his comrades did not let ISIS terrorists survive in Iraq and Syria.

