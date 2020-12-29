Energy Minister calls talks with Iraqi officials as successful

Ardekanian and his accompanying delegation left Baghdad for Tehran late on Tuesday after day-long intensive talks with the Iraqi high-ranking officials.

Ardakanian arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday at the head of a delegation to confer with senior Iraqi officials. Upon arrival, He was welcomed by his counterpart Majed Hantoush.

During his stay in Baghdad, Ardekanian held separate meetings with Iraqi trade minister, central bank officials and Premier al-Kazemi.

Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi accompanied Ardekanian in the meetings with Iraqi officials.

