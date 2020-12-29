Official: Rail transit from Sarakhs up by 35%

Speaking to IRNA, Mostafa Nasiri said 200,000 tons of goods have been transited through the Sarakhs border and from Turkmenistan to Iran.

He added that the exported goods were transferred to Bandar Abbas and Mirjaveh.

Nasiri referred to suitable infrastructures and taking advantage of Iranian wagons' capacities for loading as the reason behind increasing transit.

He went on to say that sulfur weighing 150,000 tons (75% of total amount) and fertilizer have been transited through Sarakhs.

