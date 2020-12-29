Turkish official calls for more economic cooperation with Iran

In a video-conference with Governor-General of East Azerbaijan Mohammad-Reza Pourmohammadi, Okay Memiş said on Tuesday that he is seeking to launch a direct flight line between Tabriz and Erzurum.

Memiş said that the necessary facilities are prepared for Iranians to invest in Erzurum and the investors of Erzurum Province are ready to invest in Iran, adding that some 500 Iranian students are studying at Ataturk University in Erzurum.

Referring to the historical, religious, linguistic, and ethnic commonalities between Iran and Turkey, Memiş called for the strengthening of relations between the two neighboring countries.

Poumohammadi said in the online meeting that launching the flight can prosper trade and tourism in northwestern Iran and eastern Turkey.

Pourmohammadi said that the two countries have been by each other during the difficult times, and it is necessary that they keep their cooperation more vigorously.

He added that with regard to the 30-billion-dollar vision for trade between Iran and Turkey, the border provinces can play an important role and that the economies on the two sides of the border can be complementary to each other.

