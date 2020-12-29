Dec 29, 2020, 5:48 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84166373
0 Persons

Tags

Martyr Soleimani foiled enemies' plots, Palestinian author says

Martyr Soleimani foiled enemies' plots, Palestinian author says

Tehran, Dec 29, IRNA - A Palestinian author Bassam Abu Sharif has stated that Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani had foiled the plots hatched by the foes.

Soleimani showed special art and ingenuity on the battlefields in a way that disrupted all the enemies’ calculations, he noted.

In addition to having military knowledge, he had highly creative and innovative ideas in a way that surprised the enemies thoroughly, he further noted.

The famous Palestinian author considered Shahid Soleimani as the founder of a new military school.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 12 =