Martyr Soleimani foiled enemies' plots, Palestinian author says

Soleimani showed special art and ingenuity on the battlefields in a way that disrupted all the enemies’ calculations, he noted.

In addition to having military knowledge, he had highly creative and innovative ideas in a way that surprised the enemies thoroughly, he further noted.

The famous Palestinian author considered Shahid Soleimani as the founder of a new military school.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

