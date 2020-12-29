Iranian student becomes champion, Iran finishes second in Asian chess contests

Khalil Mousavi received the gold medal after three rounds of competitions. He defeated all his opponents in eight rounds and was tied with the Indonesian athlete in his final match.

Being the most effective member of the Iranian team, Mousavi became the champion with 7.5 points. Priasmoro Novendra from Indonesia and Enkhnar Enkhbaatar from Mongolia became second and third in the competitions. Another Iranian athlete, Khodashenas Mersad, stood fourth with 6.5 points.

In the team rankings, the Indonesian team became the champion with 19.5 points, and Iran became second with the same point; Kazakhstan finished third.

The 2020 Asian University Chess Championship is hosted online by the National University Sports Federation with the help of the Chess Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The event will be held December 27-29.

The 2020 Asian University Chess Championship-Girls came to an end on December 17 with Iran ranking third.

