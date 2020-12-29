COVID-19 kills 132 more people in Iran

Some 6,108 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 815 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 969,408 patients out of a total of 1,212,481 infected have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals so far.

Some 5,218 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman added.

She added that 7,513,534 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The second lockdown served to contain COVID-19 pandemic with dramatic fall in death toll compared to last month.

Iranian Government registered successful campaign against spread of COVID-19 by imposing the second lockdown.

The Government declared restrictions for traffic inside the cities and banned travel between the cities with effective outcome in national campaign against the deadly pandemic.

Iran initiated human trial of domestic COVID=19 vaccines on Tuesday, a landmark event in the face of US sanctions and maximum pressure.

The US sanctions against Central Bank of Iran created obstacles in the way of banking transactions to open up Letters of Credit (LCs) to buy medical and emergency supplies amid corona pandemic.

