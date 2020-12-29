Iran initiates human trial of COVID19 vaccine today

The ceremony was held in the presence of Vice-President for Science and Technology Affairs Sorena Sattari and Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

The vaccine named COV Iran Barkat was injected to first volunteer without any side effect like shock or fever.

The first volunteer was Tayebeh Mokhber, daughter of the head of Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order.

Head of Clinical Studies Center, Tehran University of Medical Sciences Dr. Hosseini said three volunteers will receive vaccine today and 56 people will be injected in total.

He added that two injections will be done in the zero and 14th day and the results will be reported after 28 days.

Meanwhile earlier, Head of the Iranian Society for Immunology and Allergy Mohammad Vojgani had stressed that the necessary knowledge for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine exists in the country and domestically-produced vaccines are expected to be available within the next six months.

Iran's capability to produce the COVID-19 vaccine is based on reality, Vojgani said stressing that the country surely is capable of manufacturing the vaccine far from the ballyhoo and propaganda.

