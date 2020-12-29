Dec 29, 2020, 11:29 AM
Iran, Iraq review ways to regulate trade ties

Baghdad, Dec 29, IRNA – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian in a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Trade Alaa Ahmed al-Jubouri reviewed ways to regulate trade ties.

Iranian delegation discussed reinforcing interactions between Tehran and Baghdad and holding joint economic commission in line with mutual interests.

Ardakanian heading a delegation arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday to confer with senior Iraqi officials.

Meanwhile, Ardakanian hold talks with his Iraqi counterpart and other senior Iraqi officials.

He seeks payment of arrears concerning electricity supply to Iraq and arrangements for upcoming Tehran-Baghdad joint economic commission meeting.

