Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 29

-- Iran won’t let General Soleimani’s assassins go unpunished

Iran said on Monday it will not let those behind the assassination of its anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani evade punishment.

“We will not allow the martyr’s blood to go to waste and those who did it to escape punishment,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a virtual news conference in Tehran.

The Islamic Republic has ceaselessly pursued this matter and will keep doing so through international channels, he said.

-- Eight petrochemical projects to be inaugurated by March: Deputy minister

Iran plans to launch eight petrochemical projects by the end of the current calendar year (March 20, 2021), said a deputy oil minister.

CEO of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Behzad Mohammadi told a press conference held to mark the Petrochemical Industry Day on Sunday that the country’s revenue generation from the sector is at a very favorable state.

-- Iran reduced gas supply to Iraq over $6b in payment arrears: NIGC

The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said it decided to reduce supplies to the neighboring Iraq after debts owed by the Arab country accumulated to over $6 billion.

In a Monday statement, the NIGC said it had decreased natural gas supplies to Iraq after issuing repeated warnings to the Iraqi ministry of electricity about unpaid bills.

-- Iraq to Issue Court Orders on Assassination

A senior Iraqi judicial official said Monday appropriate court orders will be issued in the coming days regarding the suspects in the January 3 assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis outside Baghdad International Airport.

"The Iraqi Judiciary has made good progress in the investigation of this incident and intends to put a definite end to it,” Haider Ali Nouri, a supervising member of the Information Center of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, said.

-- Iran to Produce 1.5 Million Doses of Its Vaccine

Iran will produce 1.5 million doses of a homegrown vaccine within the next 30 to 40 days, said the director of Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam on Monday after meeting with the researchers who produced the vaccine.

During the meeting, Muhammad Mokhber said the production will reach 12 million doses per month in the next six months.

--48 Suspects in Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Identified

The head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights said Monday 48 suspects have been identified in connection with the assassination of the country’s legendary anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

"Some 48 suspects have been identified and all necessary measures have been taken to prosecute them,” Ali Baqeri-Kani said.

-- Iran welcomes exchanging views on human rights with the West: diplomat

Mohsen Baharvand, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, has said that Iran welcomes exchange of views with the West and human rights organizations, but the proud nation of Iran does not accept any kind of interfering viewpoints.

In an interview with the Iran newspaper published on Monday, Baharvand said the Islamic Republic has differences with some human rights organizations and Western countries on the implementation of citizenship rights.

He said there is no fundamental difference with Western countries regarding the observance of human rights, but the mechanism and the West's political misuse of the issue are among the subjects of disagreement.

-- ICCIMA to hold online meeting for exploring trade opportunities with Oman

Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) plans to hold an online meeting on January 11, 2021 to explore opportunities and capacities of trade with Oman, ICCIMA portal announced.

The meeting will be attended by the head of the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce, representatives of provincial chambers of commerce, and heads of relevant committees and organizations.

-- Ancient textiles on the verge of oblivion in western Iran

Handicraft skills of namad-mali, jajim-bafi and moj-bafi, which are considered as ancient Iranian textiles native to Kordestan province, are on the verge of oblivion, deputy provincial tourism chief has warned.

Namad-mali is a traditional craft to make wool felt rugs and other objects by rolling and pressing them. Jajim-bafi and moj-bafi are both the art of making hand-woven floor coverings.

Unfortunately, in recent years, some handicrafts fields have been forgotten across the province as their usage was defined for a specific period and nowadays crafters don’t practice these fields anymore, Farhad Hamedi said on Sunday.

