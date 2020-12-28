2 wells rehabilitated in Salman joint oilfield

After the installation of the S1 platform and operation of wells 61 and 64 in the field, the company conducted accurate reviews on drilling operation, rehabilitated the wells 62 and 63 and decided to resolve production problems.

There were risks such as the possible non-productivity of the wells, the increase of water production and the probability of processing problems, as well as the possibility of reduction of oil production in the field, the process of rehabilitation of the wells 62 and 63 was initiated under the best circumstances.

The Iranian Offshore Oil Company fully protected the reservoirs and simultaneously drained the accumulated water from the wells and the surrounding areas; therefore, it succeeded in producing oil from these two wells in a stable flow using artificial gas lift.

The Salman oil field as one of Iranian oil fields is located in Hormozgan province, 144 km south of Lavan Island, enjoying joint reserves with Abu Al Bukhoosh field in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The oil extracted from the Salman joint oil field is being transported to Lavan Island via a 22-inch pipeline in order to be processed in onshore facilities and stored for export or be used as feed in Lavan Oil Refining Company.

Salman is an old field in Iran, which still has acceptable reserves. The Salman oil field (Sasan) was discovered in 1965 and became operational in 1968.

Well-timed and knowledge-based implementation of development projects could add to the life and output of the wells in this region.

