Any change in JCPOA wrong, inconvenient: Ryabkov

"DFM S.#Ryabkov: Gradual steps & reciprocity, proposed by FM #Lavrov back in the days, were key principles of #JCPOA elaboration. Adding smth extra to the existing #NuclearDeal now will make things worse. So we think putting fwd ideas like ‘JCPOA+’ is wrong & inconvenient," he wrote in his Twitter account late on Monday.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has earlier ruled out the possibility of any revision of the Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In an online interview with IRNA on December 12, Lavrov blamed the United States for the current situation the world is facing with regard to the JCPOA and supported Iran’s position on the deal.

Russia “does not back those who want to enter other questions than the nuclear issue,” he said.

Lavrov emphasized that “the JCPOA should not be revised."

"There is a consensus that the present situation in the JCPOA is due to the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal and imposition of the sanctions,” he said, adding that “Russia believes that the US stance on the JCPOA is unconstructive."

The JCPOA, which Iran signed with the US, Britain, France, China, Russia, and Germany in 2015, has been unraveling since President Donald Trump quit it in May 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions under what his administration has called the “maximum pressure” campaign.

Lavrov said some politicians in the US believe that they should prevent America from reaching any agreement with Iran.

The capacities of the JCPOA should be used to create a balance in commitments while Iran's interests should be served, he suggested.

He described the JCPOA as a “great achievement” that helped solve questions related to non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction."

He added that “despite the US provocative measures, Iran is faithful to its commitments, the faithfulness which are praised by the global community."

