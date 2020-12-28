Zarif: Iran ready for promoting cooperation with Armenia

During the phone talk on Tuesday, Zarif expressed regret over the recent war and expressed his condolences to the families of its victims.

He highlighted Iran's stance based on the inviolability of international borders and it sensitivity in this regard.

End of the recent conflict contributed to multilateral cooperation in the region, Zarif said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the development of economic cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

The two ministers discussed latest developments in Armenia, region and mutual cooperation during the phone talk.

