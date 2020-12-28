President: Iran stresses nullifying sanctions, fighting COVID-19

Speaking after the meeting with the Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeesi and Parliament Speaker Mohamad-Baqer Qalibaf, President Rouhani noted that at the end of 2020, the people of Iran were all straight-A in resisting the oppressive anti-humane US sanctions and fighting the coronavirus pandemic, whereas the government didn’t get A’s.

In the joint press conference, Qalibaf said that the next year's budget will focus on people's livelihood, health, the underprivileged, and production, and the head of the Judiciary, Raeesi, added that Iran is able to solve all its problems using its plentiful resources and youths.

